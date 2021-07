Beaty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Beaty tied Sunday's game with his fourth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning. The 28-year-old has started in just six of the last 16 games, and he hadn't homered since June 1. He's now slashing .252/.342/.382 with 28 RBI and 19 runs this year.