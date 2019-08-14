Beaty went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and four RBI in Tuesday's rout of the Marlins.

Beaty did all his damage late in the game, blasting a solo homer in the eighth inning and clearing the bases with a triple to center field in the ninth. The 26-year-old is enjoying a productive August, slashing .357/.419/.643 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI in 10 games.