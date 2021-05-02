Beaty went 4-for-6 with a home run, seven RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 16-4 win over Milwaukee.
Beaty opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before scoring on AJ Pollock's grand slam. In the second inning, Beaty added a grand slam of his own. He also hit a two-RBI single in the fourth and scored on a Gavin Lux single in the eighth. The 28-year-old Beaty has been limited to a part-time role this season. He has one home run, 11 RBI and five runs scored across 36 plate appearances after Sunday's big day at the dish.
