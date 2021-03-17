Beaty has been playing right field often this spring as he attempts to break camp with the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beaty has started in right field only four times as a pro -- three times in the minors and once in 2019 with the Dodgers -- and he logged almost all his time in the field last season at first base. However, the organization strongly values versatility, so Beaty would benefit from showing that he can handle right field, even with Mookie Betts cemented at the position well into the future. Beaty is a serious contender for one of the team's final roster spots and may be earning the honor as much with his bat as with his versatility. Through 24 spring at-bats, he is hitting .292 with three RBI.