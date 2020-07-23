Beaty was added to the Dodgers' Opening Day roster Thursday.
Beaty was battling with Edwin Rios for a roster spot throughout spring training, but the expansion of rosters to 30 players allowed both infielders to make the team. Beaty figures to primarily fill a backup role at the corner infield spots.
