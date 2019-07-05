Beaty is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Beaty has only started against two lefties all year, so it's not a surprise to see him sit in favor of Kyle Garlick with Eric Lauer on the mound for San Diego. He's not getting on base at a great clip against righties (.319), but Beaty is hitting for average with the platoon advantage (.295) and looks fairly safe in his role heading into the second half, though there's always a chance the Dodgers upgrade via trade prior to the deadline.