Beaty went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

In the fourth inning, Beaty reached on an infield single and scored on Corey Seager's three-run blast. Beaty then knocked a homer of his own in the sixth. The three-hit effort raised Beaty's batting average to .208 in 24 at-bats. He's added two homers, two RBI and four runs scored this season, mostly in a bench role.