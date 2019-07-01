Beaty went 2-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Beaty came through with an RBI in the third inning on a fielder's choice, and he tacked on an insurance run in the sixth with a double to center. The 26-year-old is slashing .290/.305/.430 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 32 games this season.