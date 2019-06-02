Beaty was removed from the game with a mild hip flexor that he suffered on a swing, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Beaty exited the game in the top of the fifth inning and was relieved by David Freese at first base. The injury is not believed to be serious, so Beaty could return to begin the team's series at Arizona on Monday. He's hit well for average since being called up on May 16 but for little power, slashing .286/.286/.310 through 42 plate appearances.