Beaty (hip flexor) will play another rehab game for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Beaty was with the Dodgers in Anaheim on Monday after making his first rehab appearance with the Quakes on Sunday and going 1-for-3 with a double, but he said he's slated for at least one more appearance in High-A on Tuesday, per Hoornstra. He was placed on the 10-day injured list June 5 with a minor hip flexor injury and will be eligible for activation June 13.