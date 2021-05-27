Beaty isn't starting Thursday's game against San Francisco, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Beaty went 2-for-14 with a double, three runs, three RBI and two walks across the last four games. Sheldon Neuse will take over in left field and bat seventh.
