Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Returns to health
Beaty (undisclosed) rejoined Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.
Beaty is ready to come up to Triple-A after missing time with an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old first baseman slashed .326/.378/.505 with 15 homers and 69 RBI in 116 games for Double-A Tulsa a season ago.
