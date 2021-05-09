Beaty went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs in Saturday's 14-11 win over the Angels.
Making his third straight start Saturday, Beaty was one of five Dodgers to finish the contest with multiple hits. The 28-year-old still looks to be stuck in a part-time role for now, but he could find himself in the lineup more regularly if AJ Pollock's strained hamstring forces him to the injured list.
