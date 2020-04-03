Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Seeks to improve quickness
Beaty spent much of the offseason working on his quickness, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.
Beaty's desire to be quicker is likely related to the team's desire for a left-handed backup at third base. Beaty's ability to fill that role has given him the "inside track" for a roster spot according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, but a lackluster spring at the plate prevented Beaty from cementing a place on the big-league club prior to the suspension of spring training. Edwin Rios appears to be Beaty's primary competition for one of the final spots on the Opening Day roster.
