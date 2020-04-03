Beaty spent much of the offseason working on his quickness, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

Beaty's desire to be quicker is likely related to the team's desire for a left-handed backup at third base. Beaty's ability to fill that role has given him the "inside track" for a roster spot according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, but a lackluster spring at the plate prevented Beaty from cementing a place on the big-league club prior to the suspension of spring training. Edwin Rios appears to be Beaty's primary competition for one of the final spots on the Opening Day roster.