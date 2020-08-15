Beaty is the Dodgers' emergency catcher while Will Smith remains out with a sore neck, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Smith is unavailable to catch but is not on the injured list, though that could change if he doesn't show improvement soon, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. As such, Beaty's role as emergency catcher is magnified for as long as Smith remains out and the Dodgers hold off on bringing over another backstop from their alternate training site. While the designation adds value to Beaty's role on the team, it could also hinder his playing time if Los Angeles decides to keep him available in case of an emergency situation. Beaty last started a game on Monday and has notched only one at-bat since Smith went down Wednesday.