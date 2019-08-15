Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Sitting against lefty
Beaty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
With a southpaw (Caleb Smith) on the mound for Miami, the lefty-hitting Beaty will retreat to the bench as the Dodgers make room for another righty hitter (Kyle Garlick) in the lineup. Beaty still looks to be locked into the large side of a platoon role in left field with all of Alex Verdugo (oblique), Enrique Hernandez (hand) and Chris Taylor (forearm) stuck on the 10-day injured list.
