Beaty is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

He has been starting against righties, but Beaty will sit against right-hander Tyler Beede as Cody Bellinger moves to first base and Enrique Hernandez mans center. Beaty got off to a great start and still has an .817 OPS, but he is batting .179 in his last nine games.

