Beaty went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's victory over San Francisco.

Beaty notched the Dodgers' first hit in the game, a two-run shot in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. The rookie has filled a valuable role as a platoon player and pinch hitter this season, slugging .286/.335/.500 with nine homers, 18 doubles and 45 RBI in 236 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories