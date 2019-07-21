Beaty went 1-for-1 with a go-ahead three-run home run in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Beaty entered the game as a defensive replacement in left field in the eighth inning. He then delivered the biggest hit of the night in the bottom half of the frame with the three-run homer to reclaim the lead for the Dodgers. Beaty has frequently entered off the bench, hitting .313/.336/.530 with five homers, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored in 115 at-bats this season. Despite going 12-for-28 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored over his last 10 games, he's likely to remain in the pinch-hitting role more often than not.

