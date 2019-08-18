Beaty went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

The 26-year-old rookie continues to produce when called upon. Beaty is now slashing .293/.332/.517 through his first 64 MLB games with seven homers and 37 RBI while handling primarily a platoon role against right-handed pitchers.

More News
Our Latest Stories