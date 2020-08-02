Beaty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Beaty batted ninth and covered first base in his second start of the year. His fourth-inning homer against Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver would count as the winning run in the contest. It's Beaty's first hit in seven plate appearances in 2020. The 27-year-old typically serves as depth at the corner infield positions and rarely sees much playing time.
