Beaty is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Beaty will head to the bench after starting each of the final three games of the Dodgers' weekend series in Milwaukee. He turned in a career day in Sunday's 16-4 win, going 4-for-6 with a home run, seven RBI and three runs. The 28-year-old may have earned himself some extra opportunities on the back of his huge performance, but he'll still remain without a clear path to an everyday spot in the Los Angeles lineup. AJ Pollock, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts should be locked in as the Dodgers' primary outfielders while Cody Bellinger (lower leg) and Zach McKinstry (oblique) are on the injured list.