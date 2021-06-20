Beaty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With starts in five of the Dodgers' previous six games, Beaty has been the main beneficiary of Max Muncy (oblique) being moved to the injured list June 12. Albert Pujols will fill in at first base Sunday while Beaty rests, but both players look as though they could see a reduction of playing time in the near future. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expects both Muncy and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) to return from the injured list within the next few days, and Corey Seager (hand) could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers as early as next week.