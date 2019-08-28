Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Three-hit day in win
Beaty went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs, an RBI and a stolen base in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday.
Beaty broke out of an 0-for-7 skid at the dish with this three-hit effort to help the Dodgers cruise to the blowout victory, even chipping in his third stolen base of the season for good measure. The 26-year-old continues to hold his own at the big-league level this season, as this performance boosts his slash line up to a solid .299/.345/.513 to go along with seven home runs and 38 RBI across 187 at-bats.
