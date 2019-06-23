Beaty went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

While he ceded walkoff honors to Alex Verdugo in this one, Beaty still put together his second consecutive impressive performance. The rookie is slashing .391/.440/.783 with two homers and six RBI in eight games since being activated from the IL.

