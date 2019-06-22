Beaty went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Beaty, who was recalled from a brief stay with Triple-A Oklahoma City, played the hero by taking Rockies reliever Jairo Diaz deep for the game-winning homer. The rookie is hitting .300/.323/.450 through 24 games, adding two homers and 11 RBI.

