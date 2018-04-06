Beaty (undisclosed) will begin the 2018 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 2017 Double-A Texas League MVP is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it sounds like it isn't of the serious nature. Once ready, Beaty will join Triple-A after proving his worth at the Double-A level with a .326/.378/.505 triple-slash in 481 plate appearances.