Manager Dave Roberts stated Saturday that Beaty has "earned opportunities" and will get starts in left field in place of the injured A.J. Pollock (hamstring), Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Pollock is expected to be out multiple weeks, opening the door for Beaty to play on a near-everyday basis. While Pollock had been hot at the plate, Beaty has also played well of late, batting .373 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 17 games since April 20. The 28-year-old indeed got the start in left field Sunday and collected three singles in four at-bats.