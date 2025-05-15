Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sauer will start Thursday's game against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sauer will pick up his first MLB start Thursday, as all 14 of his appearances with the Royals in 2024 as well as his first four with the Dodgers in 2025 had come out of the bullpen. The right-hander made three starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this season and worked as a bulk reliever or piggyback pitcher in two of his relief outings with Los Angeles, pitching five innings April 29 and four innings May 7. The Dodgers will likely look for Sauer to cover 4-to-6 innings Thursday before turning the game over to the bullpen.