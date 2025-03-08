The Dodgers informed Sauer on Friday that he will be part of the team's travel roster during the Tokyo Series versus the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Over his four spring training appearances, Sauer has given up seven earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out eight batters over 7.2 innings. Despite his poor numbers, the Dodgers have liked what they've seen from the 26-year-old enough to give him a spot in their bullpen while in Japan. Sauer owns a 7.71 ERA over his 14 career MLB appearances, so he'll likely only be used in low-leverage situations.