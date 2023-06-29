Grove allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Pitchers struggling in the altitude of Colorado is hardly a rare occurrence, but it still felt like a missed opportunity for Grove to impress in his first start in nearly two weeks. The last time the right-hander took the mound as a starter, he served up four long balls; though Grove didn't allow any homers Wednesday, he failed to miss many bats, notching just six swinging strikes and three punchouts. The 26-year-old has had the chance to stake a claim for a rotation spot with seven starts on the campaign, but he hasn't done much to earn that role with a 7.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 37 frames across nine overall appearances.