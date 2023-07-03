Grove has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Monday's game against the Pirates, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Grove will get the nod in the series opener after the Dodgers confirmed that Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) would require a stint on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander recently toed the rubber June 28 in Colorado, surrendering four runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning three over five innings.