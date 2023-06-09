Grove is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

He'll be making his second straight turn through the Dodgers rotation after he returned from a stint on the 15-day injured list June 3 and tossed five innings while striking out seven and allowing four earned runs in a loss to the Yankees. The Dodgers will get Julio Urias (hamstring) back from the IL on Sunday, but with Noah Syndergaard (finger) going on the IL on Thursday, Grove's spot in the rotation appears safe for now.