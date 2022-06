Nastrini has given up 15 earned runs in his last 15.1 innings and now has a 5.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB over 31 frames for High-A Great Lakes.

Nastrini was looking much better early on, posting a 2.30 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over his first six outings, but even then, he topped out at four innings and frequently failed to impress with his control. It's still his first full year of pro ball and he's missed plenty of bats, but Nastrini isn't looking the part of a potential big-league starter.