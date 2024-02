The Dodgers acquired Miller from the Twins on Monday in exchange for outfielder Manuel Margot, infielder Rayne Doncon and cash, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Miller was a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft but has yet to show anything offensively, most recently slashing just .223/.309/.340 at High-A Cedar Rapids in 2023. He can pick it at shortstop, though, and the Dodgers will see if they're able to coax more offensively out of the 21-year-old.