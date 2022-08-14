Bickford (2-1) allowed one hit while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings to pick up the win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Starter Andrew Heaney departed early after being hit on the left arm by a line drive, and Los Angeles trotted out five different relievers to finish off the game. Bickford was arguably the most effective of the group, throwing 19 of 25 pitches for strikes and allowing just one hit while punching out two batters. The win was his first decision of any kind since mid-July, as he's been working mostly in lower-leverage situations. Bickford has a 5.05 ERA this season due largely to allowing eight home runs over 41 innings.