Bickford (1-1) nabbed the win against the Twins on Monday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out four batters over three innings in a 12-inning Dodgers victory.

Los Angeles ran through six pitchers during the first nine frames, and with manager Dave Roberts preferring to avoid calling upon Brusdar Graterol (who pitched each of the previous two days) and Victor Gonzalez (who tossed 1.2 innings Sunday), Bickford was tasked with covering three frames. He ended up tossing a career-high 48 pitches, allowing just an unearned run when the automatic runner crossed the plate in the 10th. Though Bickford walked four (one intentionally) and tossed just 27 of 48 pitches for strikes, he constantly worked his way out of trouble to pick up the win. The right-hander has a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings on the campaign.