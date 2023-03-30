Bickford will begin the season on the Dodgers' 26-man roster, per Chad Moriyama of Dodgers Digest.
Bickford had mixed results this spring, giving up only five hits over 6.2 innings but also allowing four earned runs and posting a mediocre 3:2 K:BB. However, his roster spot was never in much question since he's out of minor-league options. Bickford will likely take on a middle-relief role for Los Angeles to begin the campaign.
