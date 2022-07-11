Bickford (1-1) was credited with the win against the Cubs on Sunday despite giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out three batters.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias was shelled in the first inning and removed after the second, and Bickford came in to pitch the third. The right-hander struck out three batters in the frame but also surrendered a three-run homer to David Bote. That long ball put the Dodgers behind 8-3, but Los Angeles stormed back with six runs in the bottom of the frame and held onto the lead for the remainder of the contest to grant Bickford the improbable win. The rough outing came on the heels of one of Bickford's strongest stretches of the campaign -- over his previous six appearances, he had allowed only one run on two hits while posting a 7:0 K:BB and picking put three holds.