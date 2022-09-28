Bickford was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder fatigue.
Bickford hasn't pitched since Sept. 23, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) across 1.1 innings, including Albert Pujols' 700th home run. The right-hander will miss the rest of the regular season but will be eligible to be activated during the playoffs.
