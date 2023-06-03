The Dodgers placed Bickford on the 15-day injured list Saturday with lower back tightness.
Bickford had a strong start to the season but has since fallen off, allowing 16 earned runs through 12 innings across his last 10 appearances. He'll head to the IL to ensure he's at 100 percent his next time out, while Tayler Scott will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Bickford's spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Earns win in extra frames Monday•
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Out with shoulder fatigue•
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Serves up Pujols' 700th homer•
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Returns to big club•
-
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A•