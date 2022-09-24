Bickford pitched 1.1 innings against St. Louis on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Bickford had his name etched into the history books when he became the fourth pitcher even to serve up career homer No. 700 to an opposing batter, as Albert Pujols tagged him for a three-run shot in the fourth inning. That was one of two homers Bickford gave up in the outing -- Lars Nootbaar got to him for a much less memorable two-run shot in the fifth frame. The long ball has been a problem for Bickford this season, as he has now served up 12 in 61 innings of work. The righty reliever entered Friday having yielded just one run over his previous 12.2 innings, so he'll look to move past this hiccup and get back on track as he vies for a spot on the NLDS roster.