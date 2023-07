The Dodgers sent Vanasco outright to Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

After being DFA'd by the Dodgers on Friday, Vanasco will remain within Los Angeles' farm system and continue to work his way toward the majors. The 24-year-old righty has surrendered eight earned runs through just 3.1 frames in Double-A this season and will need to show significant improvement before earning a promotion to Triple-A.