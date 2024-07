The Dodgers designated Vanasco for assignment Wednesday.

The Dodgers optioned Vanasco to Triple-A on July 14, and the 25-year-old righty will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Nick Ahmed, who signed a major-league deal with the team on Wednesday. Vanasco owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 23.1 innings in Triple-A on the year, making it possible he attracts some interest on the waiver wire from teams in need of bullpen depth.