The Dodgers recalled Vanasco from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Vanasco will join the Dodgers to provide some extra coverage in the bullpen through the All-Star break, with right-hander Bobby Miller heading to the minors in a corresponding move after lasting just four innings in his start in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Phillies. Up with the big club for the third time this season, Vanasco made just one two-inning appearance between his previous two stints with the Dodgers.