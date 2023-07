The Dodgers designated Vanasco for assignment Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanasco is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Daniel Hudson (knee), with Hudson officially coming off the 60-day injured list in the corresponding transaction. Vanasco will now hit the waiver wire, and if he goes unclaimed or isn't traded, he'll likely head back to Double-A Tulsa to provide organizational depth.