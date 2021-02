Noda was acquired by the Dodgers from the Blue Jays on Tuesday to complete the trade for Ross Stripling, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling was traded to the Blue Jays in August for a pair of players to be named later, and Noda will be the second player the Dodgers receive to complete the deal. The 24-year-old last played in 2019 at the High-A level and had a .238/.372/.418 slash line with 13 homers and 14 stolen bases in 117 games.