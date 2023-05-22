site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Tayler Scott: Added to roster
RotoWire Staff
The Dodgers selected Scott's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Scott had posted a 1.08 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 16.2 innings with Oklahoma City. He'll give the Dodgers a fresh arm in the bullpen.
