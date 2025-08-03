Edman was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the fifth inning due to a right ankle sprain. He went 1-for-2 with a base hit prior to his departure.

Edman previously injured the same ankle while running the bases just one week earlier, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday following a team off day. He once again tweaked the ankle while rounding first base on his fifth-inning base hit, prompting the Dodgers to send Miguel Rojas into the game to pinch run for him. The severity of the ankle injury may not be known for another day or two, but given the recurring nature of the issue, Edman could be a candidate for the injured list. The Dodgers are expected to get Max Muncy (knee) back from the IL as soon as Monday, so rookie Alex Freeland could have his stay in the majors get extended if Edman ends up being deactivated in a corresponding move.