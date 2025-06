Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Edman tweaked his ankle a few days ago, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman hasn't started a game since Monday but still managed to play during Tuesday's contest, going 0-for-2 and scoring a run. Roberts said the 30-year-old is currently considered day-to-day, though Esteury Ruiz is on the team's taxi squad in case a move to the IL becomes necessary.